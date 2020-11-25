Bhumi Pednekar starrer Durgamati The Myth trailer has been released and the actress is seen in a never-seen-before avatar. While the trailer looked interesting, some netizens instantly compared her performance with Anushka Shetty’s performance in the Telugu version of the film.

Anushka Shetty starrer Telugu horror-thriller Bhaagamathie, directed by G. Ashok, was released in 2018. The film received a positive response from both audience and critics alike. Moreover, the film even went on to become the first South Indian female-oriented film to gross one million dollars in the USA.

However, when the makers of the Durgamati The Myth, which is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film, released the official trailer, it opened to mixed reactions on social media. It seems fans of the Bahubaali actress aren’t impressed with Bhumi Pednekar’s performance, and Durgamati trailer is receiving criticism from Anushka Shetty’s fans.

One user tweeted, “This is copy of Bhaagmati?? This woman can’t even act for god’s sake and she acted in this film?? Anushkashetty nailed it in telugu !!,” while another user wrote, “Even dialogue When #BhumiPednekar says – mai hu #durgamati is so bad…In #Bhaagamathie #AnushkaShetty was so good.”

Here are some more tweets from the fans of Anushka Shetty:

In G. Ashok directorial Telugu horror-thriller Bhaagamathie, Anushka Shetty plays the role of a female IAS officer who is possessed by a spirit of a dead queen. The cast of the revenge thriller film also starred Unni Mukundan, Jayaram, Usha Sarath, and Vidyulekha Raman in pivotal roles. The actress played the role with grace and talent.

The Hindi remake of Telugu film Bhaagamathie, Durgamati The Myth, is all set to release on Amazon Prime on December 11. The film is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Akshay Kumar. The horror-thriller film will see Bhumi Pednekar, Arshad Warsi, and Karan Kapadia in pivotal roles.

