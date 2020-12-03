Ranveer Singh led ’83 is amongst the highly anticipated films of Bollywood. Initially slated to arrive on 10th April 2020, the film saw an obvious postponement owing to COVID- 19 pandemic. Based on a backdrop of Indian cricket team’s victory of 1983 World Cup, the biographical sports drama is expected to enjoy a right connect with masses.

The film also has a sterling star cast and one of such members is our beloved, Pankaj Tripathi. Fresh from the success of Mirzapur 2, the versatile actor is eagerly waiting for the film’s release. Recently, while talking to a news portal, he shared his amazing experience of working with the team. He assured of providing a never-seen-before experience with sports drama.

In a chat with Mumbai Mirror, Pankaj Tripathi said, “I’d take advantage of my seniority and my role to admonish them sometimes, and if we packed up early, I’d regale them with stories and my extensive knowledge.” He further added that ’83 is something worth waiting for and deserves a theatrical release. “When you watch the film with people around, you will feel like you are in a stadium, watching India lift the World Cup,” he said.

Directed by Kabir Khan, ’83 stars Ranveer Singh as ace cricketer Kapil Dev. Deepika Padukone will be seen as Romi Bhatia. It also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Jiiva and Amrita Puri in key roles.

After April 2020, the film was said to release in December 2020 but as of now, there’s no certainty on its release date. Nonetheless, makers have ensured to release it in the first quarter of 2021.

Meanwhile, Koimoi recently spoke to actor Jatin Sarna. In ’83, the actor will portray former Indian cricketer, Yashpal Sharma. We asked the actor about the status of Ranveer Singh starrer’s theatrical release. Sarna assured us that the film will release in cinema halls only. “Yes, film release hogi aur cinema hall mein release hogi. Next year ka uska release hai. Pehle 3 mahino mein ek acchi si date dekh ke usko release kiya jayega (Yes, the film will release in cinema halls only. In the first three months of 2021, they will look for a good date to release ’83),” he said.

