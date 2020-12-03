Kiara Advani is currently spilling a lot of beans. The actress is enjoying her time promoting Indoo Ki Jawani. The film directed by Abir Sengupta, also stars Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua in lead. We recently revealed you guys about the possible dating app bios that the trio would keep. Kiara’s latest revelation about Hrithik Roshan is sure to leave fans excited. Read on for all the scoop.

Koimoi recently got into a fun conversation where Aditya, Mallika as well as Kiara spilt a lot of beans. From sharing how none of them auditioned for their roles to the cast revealing if they’ve been on any dating apps – the interaction was a blast.

We asked them to pick a contemporary that they would die to have a match. To this, Kiara Advani initially asked if she should really say it out loud! The Indoo Ki Jawani actor began blushing before finally commenting, “Obviously he’s not a contemporary but senior (laughing). I would join Tinder for Hrithik Roshan. He’s not going to be on Tinder for sure. I’ll have to maybe find a fake Hrithik. But if the ‘real’ Hrithik Roshan is there, then it’s worth being in Tinder.”

To this, Aditya Seal added, “Let’s not just restrict this to girls. Hrithik Roshan would be the only guy I would even swing for.” Another exciting revelation came when Kiara Advani confessed that she never checks her DMs on Instagram.

Mallika Dua revealed that she’s a fangirl of Trevor Noah while Aditya said he would join a dating app for Konkona Sen Sharma.

Just not that, Aditya revealed a cheesy pickup line that a fan once used on him. The actor read a screenshot from his phone that said, “I thought happiness starts with H but why does mine starting with ‘U’”

Kiara said, “I actually don’t go through DMs but I should because they’re quite entertaining. Maybe I should start doing that.”

The most entertaining part was Mallika Dua’s revelation. The beauty said, “I don’t get like romantic DMs. Either I get gaalis or I get like, ‘cho chweet, golu, girlfriend ban ja meri type of sh*t.”

