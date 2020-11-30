Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmii released on Diwali 2020. The film directed by Raghava Lawrence was one of the most anticipated films of the year. But despite all the buzz, the response for the horror-comedy was not much favourable. The lead actress is now opening up about it and below are all the exclusive details.

Advertisement

One expected the Akshay Kumar starrer to turn out to be a Diwali dhamaka. Everything seemed to be working perfectly – the songs, the reaction to the trailer as well as other promos. But when the film released, many felt that it had the potential but missed the mark.

Advertisement

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Kiara Advani, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani. When asked about the mixed response to Laxmii, the actress mentioned that the film was meant for a theatrical experience.

Kiara Advani said, “I think Laxmii is a film I would have probably enjoyed more on a big screen because it was a horror-comedy. It was made for community watching. Fortunately, I got to watch it at the premiere of the film, in a theatre with the audience. I think usme maza kuch aur hi hota hai. They’re clapping, whistling and the sound effects are such.”

She continued, “I think everybody goes with the intention to make a good film. Sometimes it clicks, sometimes it doesn’t. But as actors, we can only put our best foot forward and hope for the best. The rest, we leave to the audience.”

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani is all set to treat fans with her upcoming coming-of-age comedy flick, Indoo Ki Jawani. The film also stars Aditya Seal, Mallika Dua amongst others and is set for a theatrical release on 11th December.

Stick to this space for details of the fun interaction with the Indoo Ki Jawani cast!

Must Read: Anurag Kashyap, Hansal Mehta & More Root For Jallikattu’s Entry In Oscars

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube