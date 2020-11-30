Malayalam film Jallaikattu making the Oscar cut is a proud moment for the country. Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Srijit Mukherjee, Hansal Mehta have recently opened up about their opinion on the matter. Read the article to know what they have to say on the movie going to Oscars.

Anurag Kashyap feels happy and hopeful. In a recent media interview, he said that this was one year where he felt we had four films that had backing and they made a bold choice. Jallikattu has XYZ films as US distributor and a successful festival run and international reviews. So it does stand a good chance.

Anurag Kashyap adds in the statement given to spotboye, “There was also The Disciple in the selection race that has Cuaron and international distribution and festival wins There was Sir that has international distribution and festival run and backing and there was Yeh Ballet that had international appeal and Netflix backing. Lijo Jose Pellissery is a filmmaker of international standards and the world needs to know him so I am happy this will cast the light on him.”

Srijit Mukherjee feels that it was the “Brilliant decision.” He added, “The fact that Indian cinema is so much more than Bollywood gets reiterated. And international focus is rightfully back where it belongs.”

Scam 1992 director Hansal Mehta feels that Jallaikattu is a brilliantly made film. He said, “I haven’t seen Chaitanya Tamhane’s film The Disciple yet but going by the accolades it received and so much talk about it being a possible contender for Oscars maybe this was the film to be sent? About time this process for selection changes. Films that stand a chance need to be sent. Period. And films stand a chance based on many factors. Not just likes/dislikes of some mystery jury.”

Hansal Mehta added, “The year Lunchbox was in contention they sent Good Road. The year Shahid and Fandry were in contention they sent Liars Dice. The politics, motives and understanding of these ‘jurors’ are very questionable at times. Jallikattu is a good film. But I’m sure disciple is far more international given Alfonso Cuaron’s involvement. We’ve missed one more shot at nominations I think.”

