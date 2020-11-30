Kailash Kher is one of the versatile singers of Bollywood. However, just like any other artist, the singer had his ups and downs. It’s hard to believe that the man who delivered classics like Saiyaan, Teri Deewani, Allah Ke Bande and others, once tried to kill himself due to his struggle.

In the latest interview with a news portal, the Padma Shri recipient revealed some shocking details of his struggle. However, at this point of life, Kailash describes his journey to be a beautiful one as it made him very strong. While speaking he quoted a beautiful line “Jo toot kar bana, jise maut ne jana, wo aur kya toote, wo aur kya mare.” (No one can break a person who has become successful by thriving and surviving the consistent defeats).

During a chat with Times Of India, Kailash Kher spoke about his inspiration in life and hardships he has gone through. Speaking of the driving force, he said, “I had nobody and that is what influenced me. When I came to Mumbai, I faced a lot of rejections. I was so dejected in life that I even tried to kill myself. I had lost everything and had nothing else to lose and that is what inspired me. Here, no matter how experienced you are and how much you have learnt, there is nobody to guide you. You study law, you will get to work under an experienced lawyer, you do your MBA or engineering, you will get placements but music is a field where no institution or individual will guide and help you grow. I realised how ruthless and thankless people here are.”

For the unversed, Kailash Kher received Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award of India, in 2017. Speaking of the same, the Ya Rabba singer said, “The zeal and madness that I had in me manifested is what I am today. it has been 15 long years now and by the grace of God, I am the youngest recipient of the Padma Shri award in the field of music. Although I received it in 2017, my first nomination for this came in 2013 when a different Government was in power.”

Well, Kher is one of the true examples of how hardships bring the best out of you!

