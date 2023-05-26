Celebrity singer Kailash Kher is one of the notable faces or voices in the entertainment world; he has swayed us with his soulful music over the years and is now grabbing the limelight for blasting the organisers at the Khelo India University Games 2023 in Lucknow for making him late for his performance. Apparently, he was irked by the management’s poor skills in terms of keeping things in order. The video of him schooling the authorities in charge has been going viral on social media platforms.

For the unversed, the Khelo India University Games 2023, inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, started yesterday, and the incident took place at the BBD University in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The event will end on the 3rd of June at the famous Benaras Hindu University or commonly known as BHU, in Varanasi.

The videos of Kailash Kher’s outburst have taken over Twitter and have been shared by a user named Aditya Tiwari, where he could be heard saying, “Hoshiyari dikha rahe ho, pehle tameez seekho. Ek ghanta humko intezaar karaya, kya hai ye Khelo India? Kaam to aata nahi.” Apparently, in another video, continuing his outburst, he said, “If you’ve called me to perform, then the next one hour is completely mine. I worship my motherland India and its citizens. But the management should be proper; otherwise, the programme will keep getting interrupted.”

Check out the videos here:

प्रसिद्ध गायक कैलाश खेर लखनऊ में इतना नाराज क्यों हुए? बताया जा रहा लखनऊ खेलो इंडिया यूनिवर्सिटी गेम्स उद्घाटन समारोह, BBD मैनेजमेंट पर उखड़े… कैलाश pic.twitter.com/mUzbWT0gZl — आदित्य तिवारी / Aditya Tiwari (@aditytiwarilive) May 25, 2023

The reason behind his anger and blasting the management is not clear but after his not-so-subtle outburst on stage, Kailash Kher won the audience with his stellar performance and chartbuster songs. Kher surely knows how to rock a crowd and he even went to share his experience along with expressing his gratitude to “connect sports and music.” People forgot about it all as they gave in to his soul-touching music.

