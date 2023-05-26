Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is one of the finest artists of B- town who has delivered some of the biggest blockbusters. The actor has a set benchmark of the new age actors and has proved age is just a number when it comes to staying relevant. The Piku actor is also known for unapologetically sharing his views on anything and everything. He once opened up about the mental health of actors and revealed the reason why they often resort to drugs and alcohol, and his logical explanation might leave you convinced. Scroll below to read the details.

Bollywood’s megastar Big B once reflected upon the mental state of actors while enacting scenes in films. The actor revealed how doing particular scenes can take toll on their mental health by citing the example of enacting a scene of a parent’s death and going through the pain of it multiple times and revealed that because actors go through same emotions several times, they end up having mental and psychological troubles.

According to a report in Indian Express, Amitabh Bachchan in one of his old interviews once addressed why a lot of actors take support of drugs and alcohol and revealed it is due to going through the same emotions several times, it can get overwhelming for them. He had said, “I think most actors go through this several times and they spend a lot of their emotions that are supposed to be inside. That is why perhaps a lot of actors go through great psychological and mental troubles, lot of us cannot face it and in order to face it, we take the support of alcohol and drugs.”

Amitabh Bachchan had even talked about his own emotions as well and revealed after doing parent’s death several times on screen, he got worried about his emotions when the moment would come in his real life. He had said, “I do not know when the actual thing happens to me, what is that emotion that I will go through, will it be the real one or the one that I have already spent and lost during the enactment of one of my scenes, that is a scary feeling.”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has many projects lined up including Project K with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

