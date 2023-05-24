Amitabh Bachchan is an iconic figure in the Indian film industry. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema. He is often described as cool-minded due to his calm and composed demeanour, even in challenging situations.

However, Big B also once lost his cool with the paparazzo back in 2007. Jaya Bachchan recalled an incident that took place when her husband Amitabh drove Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to their house after she tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan. Scroll down to know more.

Jaya Bachchan once appeared on her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast ‘What The Hell Navya’, where she revealed that a person jumped on the car, making Amitabh Bachchan lose his cool. She also said that the media threw stones at their home and abused them.

The veteran actress said, “When mamu (Abhishek Bachchan) got married, the day we were bringing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to the house, griha pravesh, nana (Amitabh Bachchan) was driving the car. She was sitting in the car. We had created a special podium for the media so that they could take their pictures. They were not happy. One guy jumped on the bonnet of the car. He would have died, can you imagine? Nana lost his cool, obviously. Our security guys took these people on.”

Jaya also added, “By the evening, media took out a morcha (protest), and they were throwing stones, we had that glass house that we had made, they were throwing stones abusing us, and they did a little morcha. Who gives you that right? And can you imagine if that guy had died, what would have happened? They do it all the time. Every time we go out of the gate, have you seen how they jump on the car? It’s not nice, and then they will make another story, and something else will come out.”

For unversed, Abhishek Bachchan fell in love with Aishwarya Rai during the making of Dhoom 2. Their engagement was announced on January 14, 2007. The pair married on April 20, 2007, in keeping with Hindu traditions. The Bachchan residence, Prateeksha, in Juhu, Mumbai, hosted the event secretly.

