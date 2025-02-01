Indian reality shows seem to have lost their charm. Over the last few years, many big names from the music industry have called out music reality shows. Joining the list is composer and singer Kailash Kher, who has shared his brutally honest opinion, comparing them to “bhel puri.” Scroll below for the latest scoop.

What Kailash Kher said about singing shows

The 51-year-old music maestro is another renowned personality who has called out music reality shows over being “filmy.” Previously, Sunidhi Chauhan called the singing reality shows “fake” and “fabricated.”

Kailash Kher at the Jaipur Literature Festival said, “They are only filmy music reality shows. Music se unka koi lena dena hai hi nahi. 2% jo bhel puri bech rahe hai in the name of film music woh usko promote karte hai. (They have nothing to do with music. Those selling 2% bhel puri in the name of film music are promoting it).”

Kher was a judge on Indian Idol

Many will remember Kailash Kher as a judge on Indian Idol Season 4. He was on the panel alongside Javed Akhtar, Sonali Bendre, and Anu Malik. It’s almost been 15 years, and the musician has appeared as a special guest on Saregamapa Li’l Champs Mission Ustaad and Rock On, he refuses to return as a judge.

Other celebrities who criticized reality shows

Previously, Amit Kumar, son of Kishore Kumar, had accused the makers of Indian Idol of asking him to praise every contestant. He even revealed that he had asked for a script in advance, but the makers only said, “o jaisa bhi gaaye usko uplift karna hai.”

Sunidhi Chauhan judged Seasons 5 and 6 of Indian Idol. She also made similar remarks, saying the makers asked her to praise each and every contestant.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya had also slammed reality shows for hiring judges who are often busy promoting themselves. He also took a dig saying they hire people who have sung “four songs” in their life.

