Bigg Boss 14 is witnessing a lot of exciting revelations time again. With the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, we saw Pavitra Punia being evicted from the house. But one exciting thing that happened was Salman Khan’s conversation with Neha Kakkar about husband Rohanpreet Singh. Below are all the details you need.

Advertisement

Like every weekend, this Bigg Boss 14 weekend saw Neha and brother Tony Kakkar grace the show as celebrity guests. Before entering the show, the siblings were seen enjoying a fun conversation with host Salman. It was then that the Nehu Da Vyah singer opened up about her relationship and how she met the love of her life.

Advertisement

It all began as Salman Khan asked Neha Kakkar if she wrote Nehu Da Vyah because she wanted to use it at her wedding, or she decided to tie the knot after writing the song. To this, the Indian Idol judge revealed that she met Rohanpreet Singh on the sets of this song.

Neha Kakkar said, “I wrote the lyrics of the song with a lot of heart but never thought that will play such an important role in my life. I actually met him after signing him for the song. Rohanpreet is also a very good singer.”

Salman Khan even asked Neha if it was a ‘chat mangni pat shaadi’ for her. “I am very sure of things I want in my life. Even if I go to buy an outfit, I will buy it immediately without wasting any time. Rohanpreet is such a good human being that after meeting him I was like I have to marry him. Anybody will be her deewani after meeting him and ‘main unki deewani ho gayi,” she responded.

Well, we’re glad that Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are now married. They do look like a meant-to-be together pair.

Rohanpreet and Neha tied the knot last month in an intimate ceremony. The wedding festivities took place in Delhi, Punjab and Mumbai. They even went for a long honeymoon in Dubai.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Backs Wajid Khan’s Wife Kamalrukh After She Claims In-Laws Are Forcing Her To Convert To Islam: “We Need To Introspect”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube