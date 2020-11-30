It was a while ago that Deepika Padukone invested in Indian Space Tech Startup, Bellatrix Aerospace.

The Bengaluru based startup has been working on path breaking technology and innovation in the space industry; technology that is not only cost effective but also eco-friendly.

They have also been working closely with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and building technology that is at par with global standards.

In this day and age of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Deepika Padukone is a proud investor and well wisher of this home grown startup company that is not just rapidly developing the space industry in India but is also creating a global footprint with their phenomenal work.

The actor who has chosen her investments wisely and is setting a never seen before trend is happy and proud with Bellatrix Aerospace’s National Award win.

Deepika Padukone took to social media, shared the news and wrote,

“Congratulations to @BellatrixAero on winning the National Award!

I am truly humbled and honoured to be able to play a small part in India’s contribution to global space technology and innovation as an investor and well wisher.

#JaiHind”

