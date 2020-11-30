After a successful debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor is slowly climbing the ladder of success in Bollywood. She impressed one and all with her performance in Gunjan Saxena, and now, she has some exciting projects lined up. But it’s not her films but something else which is making all the noises this time and it has a Kylie Jenner connection to it.

As we mentioned it in our title, once the fashion mogul had wished Janhvi on her birthday. The revelation came out through an episode of Netflix’s reality series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. It all happens during a conversation between the Dhadak girl, Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor) and her daughter Shanaya Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor imitate the accent of Kylie Jenner and Kardashian sisters. Then Maheep Kapoor asks Janhvi about the birthday wish from Kylie and she shows it to her. “Hey Janhvi, it’s Kylie! We love you,” says the influencer in a video message and blows a kiss.

Now, the same video featuring Janhvi Kapoor from Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is going viral all over social media. Janhvi’s fans are going crazy over the fact that their favourite received a wish from Kylie Jenner but didn’t bother to show off.

Here’s the video:

The girl didn’t even go around flexing about it👏 pic.twitter.com/RZlJp6f7tD — – (@SidharthsFairy) November 27, 2020

Reacting to the clip, one Jahnvi fan wrote, “Kylie wished Janhvi Kapoor on her birthday???? I mean..”.

“was watching the fabulous lives of Bollywood wives and you’re telling me Kylie wished Janhvi on her birthday..???” wrote another.

One Twitter user wrote, “Kylie wished Janhvi on her bday and Janhvi didn’t tell us about it.”

Meanwhile, after Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Janhvi will be seen in Roohi Afzana alongside Rajkummar Rao. She also has Dostana 2 lined up, in which she’ll be seen with Kartik Aaryan and the newcomer Laksh Lalwani.

Speaking of Gunjan Saxena, apart from the emotion, patriotic spirit and drama, the one thing that was highlighted in the narrative of the film was how casual se*ism can play a big role in chipping one’s dream, and fuel the whole gender divide. Janhvi received applauds for her portrayal of former IAF pilot.

