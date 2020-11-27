Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s Laxmii was one of the highly anticipated films of 2020. Unfortunately, it did make noises but most of it was for negative reasons. As we all know, the film faced wrath due to allegations of insulting religious sentiments with its initial title. It was even dragged in a ‘Love Jihad’ controversy.

Making all the way through such hurdles, the horror-comedy finally released on 9th November. In India, due to COVID-19 situation, the film skipped theatrical release and arrived on Disney+ Hotstar, while it witnessed a big-screen release in UAE, Fiji, Australia and New Zealand. So, how is it faring overseas market? Let’s check it out.

Laxmii opened to an unimpressive number in the first week at the overseas market. It just collected 1.30 crores. Now, the reports for 18 days are out i.e. till 26th November and as expected, the run is poor. Considering the collections from Australia (99.75 lakhs), New Zealand (60.84 lakhs) and Fiji (44.34 lakhs), the Akshay Kumar starrer has made 2.04 crores at the overseas box office. Call it corona effect, negative word-of-mouth or the combination of both, the film is suffering badly.

Now with some films slowly opting out for theatrical release, it will be interesting to see if Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii manages to touch 3 crores‘ mark.

Meanwhile, before OTT arrival in India, the makers held a special premiere in Delhi for the transgender community. The team received great response while interacting with them post the screening. Transgender rights activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi who was touched by the transgender representation in the film said, “Any transgender is equal to any man or woman, which comes out from the film in a very strong way. I believe it is wonderful, and instead of criticism, we should appreciate Akshay ji for being such a strong man and doing such a strong film.”

Upset by the negativity surrounding the film, she added, “Some publications are opposing it, and putting up articles against it. How much do they know about reality? I am really shocked. What do you mean by that? There are many films I also acted in, nobody bought it, it’s a business. Without seeing a film, on the eve of its release, these articles are being written.”

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the film is an official remake of 2011 Tamil hit, Kanchana.

