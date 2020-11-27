Seems like the feud over the title Bollywood Wives between Karan Johar and Madhur Bhandarkar has finally come to an end. After Karan Johar issued an apology last evening and assured the filmmaker that ‘Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives’ will not be any kind of problem to his film. It turns out Bhandarkar has accepted the apology. Madhur has shared a note just like Johar and has a lot to say. Read on to know what exactly the Fashion director has to say.

If you are unaware, Madhur owns the rights to the title Bollywood Wives. Dharma head honcho Johar approached him to lend him the same for his Netflix show that stars Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Kothari. As per Bhandarkar he did not approve to the request, and Johar went ahead and tweaked it into Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives’.

After Madhur Bhandarkar went on Twitter and narrated the whole incident, Karan Johar was tight-lipped for the longest time. The filmmaker finally issued an apology last evening. An excerpt from Johar’s apology read, “We assure you that the format, nature, audience and the title of our series are different and would not in any manner dent or encumber the exploitation of your work.”

Now Madhur Bhandarkar has accepted the apology and shared another note. Addressing it to Karan Johar, he wrote, “Dear @KaranJohar. Thank you for your response. This is indeed a close-knit industry, and it operates on mutual trust and respect. When we blatantly disregard norms that we ourselves have established, then it makes very little sense calling ourselves a ‘fraternity’.”

Madhur Bhandarkar added, “I didn’t hesitate a moment in the past before granting you the title “GUTKA” in 2013, that you had requested from me, and hence I would have expected the same courtesy in return when I declined you the use of a title I had duly registered, and which I did not intend to part with. The fact that you went ahead and used the title anyway despite our conversation and despite it also having been rejected by the trade associations, is what had upset me deeply. This is not how I believe real relationships work. But let’s move forward. I accept your apology and would like to leave things here. I too wish you well in your future endeavours.”

‘Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives’ that releases on Netflix today is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic. The show features Maheep, Seema, Bhavana and Neelam, who will be seen sharing their day to day life on the show.

