Karan Johar is not new to controversies and has once again found himself in the midst of one. The director-producer’s upcoming reality-based franchise series ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ is in the eye of the storm ever since it was announced following Madhur Bhandarkar alleges the Dharma head honcho used his ‘Bollywood Wives’ title.

Bhandarkar has called this move of Johar’ morally and ethically wrong’. While KJo and the production house had maintained silence till now, the filmmaker has now tendered an apology.

Karan Johar took to his official Twitter handle sharing the public apology to Madhur Bhandarkar. Along with an apology note, KJo tweeted, “To my dear friend @imbhandarkar” In the letter, the producer-director mentions that the format, nature and title of his upcoming OTT series are different. He even shared that he is an ardent admirer of Bhandarkar’s work.

Karan Johar began his apology to Madhur Bhandarkar by writing, “Our relationship goes back a long way and we have both been a part of this close-knit industry for many, many year. Through all these years, i have been an ardent admirer of your work and I have always wished the best for you.”

He continued, “I know you have been upset with us. I humbly apologise for any grievance that has been caused to you during the course of the last few weeks. However, I would want to clarify that we have chosen this new and different title “The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives” keeping in mind the non-fiction format of our reality based franchise series. As our title was distinct, I did not foresee to upsetting you as it has and for that I duly apologise.”

In the apology note, Karan Johar added, “I want to inform you that we have been promoting our series with the hashtag “Fabulous Lives” on all social media platforms, which is the franchise title we intend to go ahead with.” He continued, “We assure you that the format, nature, audience and the title of our series are different and would not in any manned dent or encumber the exploration of your work.”

Karan Johar concluded his post writing, “I hope we can move away and onward from this and continue to make exceptionally good content for our audience, I wish you the very best for all your endeavours and look forward to watching you work. Best, Karan Johar”

For those of you who do not know, a week ago Madhur Bhandarkar took to Twitter objecting to the title of Dharma Production’s The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. He tweeted saying Karan and Apoorva Mehta had asked him for the title (Bollywood Wives) for their web series which he refused.

He added that his project (for which the title will be used) is currently underway, and hence it was ‘Morally & ethically wrong’ of them (KJo & Apoorva) to tweak. He concluded his tweet but requesting them not to ‘dent my project’ and a request to change the title.

