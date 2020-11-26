Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most popular actresses of Bollywood. Currently, she is expecting her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan. The actress will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan and is an official adaptation to Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. In #ThrowbackThursday, we will tell you about what Kareena wanted from Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor was paired with Salman Khan in Bodyguard, Main Aur Mrs Khanna and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. While with Shah Rukh Khan, she has shared the screen in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Ra.One.

Advertisement

In one of her old interviews with Pinkvilla, the Jab We Met actress had said that she would want Shah Rukh Khan’s London home. And speaking about Salman Khan, the actress said she would want all fans of Bhai.

Speaking about the things she wants from Bollywood stars, Kareena Kapoor gave a mushy answer when she was asked what would she wants from Saif Ali Khan. The Tashan actress said that she already has him. But if there is one thing that she could take from him, would be his mind. According to Kareena, husband Saif is an intelligent and articulate person.

Kareena has shared the screen with husband Saif Ali Khan in movies like Omkara, Agent Vinod and Kurbaan. Meanwhile, Kareena and her baby Taimur are on a family vacation in Himachal Pradesh where her husband Saif Ali Khan is shooting for his forthcoming film, Bhoot Police. In a new video and photographs, she posted, the actress and her son were seen trying their hand at pottery at Dharamkot.

Well, what’s your take on Kareena Kapoor’s quirky answers about the things she would want from her co-stars? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

Must Read: Coolie No. 1: Varun Dhawan’s 5 Quirky Avatars & A Gorgeous Sara Ali Khan Are All Set To Meet You This Christmas

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube