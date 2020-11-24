Aamir Khan‘s daughter Ira Khan has always been open about her relationship with Mishaal Kripalani on social media ever since they began dating. However, the relationship did not last longer than two years. Now it seems Ira has found love once again in celebrity fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare.

Unlike other celebrity kids, she has no interest to be in limelight. Ira since December 2019 has been busy by trying her hands in direction. She has been trying to create an impression in the industry by her directorial debut with a theatre play called Euripides Medea. The play is the adaptation of Greek tragedy and it is produced by veteran actor Sarika, under her banner NautankiSa Productions. The role of Medea was played, Hazel Keech.

However, since the lockdown, Ira Khan seems to have found love once again in Nupur Shikhare and she apparently keeps it as a secret. According to Pinkvilla, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is dating his fitness coach Nupur Shikhare for the past six months. The two came close during this lockdown when Ira decided to work on her fitness regime. Since then the duo is believed to be inseparable. Moreover, the duo also went on a holiday at Khan’s farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar and celebrated all festivals together.

If the report is to believed then Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are pretty serious about their relationship and she has even introduced him to her mother Reena Dutta.

Back in February, Ira introduced Nupur on Instagram with a picture where the two seemed to be twinning in superhero T-shirt. Ira was wearing a Wonder Woman T-shirt while Nupur wore a Superman T-shirt. Sharing the picture, she wrote in the caption, “Be your own superhero! But in case you’re looking for some… #superhero #superman #wonderwoman #thetvshow #withtheinvisibleplane #twinning #didweplanit #whatno.”

The celebrity fitness trainer also joked in the comments section that they could take a pause in superhero duties and take a picture first. He wrote, “Fly, save the world, fight crime.. oh but let’s quickly take a picture ? What say @khan.ira,” to which Ira Khan replied, “@nupur_shikhare Only if we also pit-stop for sushi.

