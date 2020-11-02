On World Mental Health Day this year, Aamir Khan‘s daughter Ira Khan took to her Instagram, posting a video about how she’ll be presenting her views on some important things that need to be discussed. She concluded the caption of that video as, “let’s start a conversation.”

Post that video; she got positive feedback from her followers about the approach she took to reach her message out. She has come up with a video talking about how the divorce of her parents Aamir Khan & Reena Dutta didn’t impact her much.

Ira Khan captioned the video as, “I never spoke to anyone about anything because I assumed that my privilege meant I should handle my stuff on my own, or if there was something bigger, it would make people need a better answer than “I don’t know.” It made me feel like I needed a better answer, and until I had that answer, my feelings weren’t something I should bother anyone else with. No problem was big enough to ponder too long about. What would anyone do? I had everything. What would anyone say? I had said it all.”

Talking about the divorce, Ira said, “When I was small, my parents got divorced. But that didn’t seem like something that would traumatise me because my parents’ divorce was amicable. They are friends; the whole family is still friends. We are not a broken family by any means,” she said.

She also added, “My parents were very good about being parents to Junaid and me, even after divorce. And when people would say ‘Oh I am so sorry to hear about your parents’ divorce, I would be like (shrugs) ‘What are you talking about? It is not a bad thing. Another privilege I didn’t realise. It could be something that could scar you. It didn’t scar me. I don’t remember most of it, but I didn’t feel like my parents’ divorce is something that could bother me. So that can’t be the reason why I am feeling so sad.”

Where do you stand in this approach of life mentioned by Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

