Laxmii: Here’s Why Akshay Kumar Led Film Can’t Release In Cinemas Despite Multiple Requests From Exhibitors

Akshay Kumar led Laxmmi Bomb, now Laxmii is just 1 week away from its release and the fans are getting more excited every day. While the film is slated for direct OTT to release on Disney Plus Hotstar, a section of exhibitors want the film to release in theatres as well. We are talking about single screen owners.

While the multiplex owners have clearly stated that they won’t release a film which is releasing directly on OTT, single-screen owners are more than happy to release Laxmii. Why not? After so many bad months at the box office, Laxmii is one film at this time which can bring the crowd back to theatres?

But is it practical to expect Akshay Kumar‘s Laxmii to release in cinemas? Well, it’s not as per the latest update.

A source close to the film has informed Bollywood Hungama that the producers won’t release the film in cinemas. In fact, they don’t even want to have a conversation about it. “There have been speculations that multiplexes have refused to screen Laxmii, but the fact lies that the producers of Laxmii have never even intended to release the film simultaneously in cinema halls. They have been firm on the stand of bringing the film only on OTT platform in India, and at this point of time, the stance won’t change at all, thereby no conversations will even take place from their end to discuss the terms and condition of release,” the source has been quoted as saying.

Back in May, when Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb now Laxmii was supposed to clash with Salman Khan’s Radhe on Eid, Fox Star Studios made the exhibitors sign a contract with them. Talking about the same, the source said, “Yes, it was a contract to make an attempt to secure more screens against Radhe on Eid by clubbing two films together and it’s an industry practice. However, no one knew of the pandemic back then. Things have changed and the contract now stands cancelled due to the unprecedented scenario. It was a contract exclusively for Eid, with the date going by, the contract stands cancelled and void,”

If the theatrical release of Laxmii happens, it’s bound to give huge revenue to makers. So why are they avoiding it? Talking about the same, the source told the entertainment website, “Though it’s all in the same umbrella, the film was under the banner of Fox Star Studios, which is now a redundant entity. They had signed Hotstar for a digital release, and the contract clearly mentioned that the film can’t release in cinema halls in the countries where Hotstar has a strong presence. With India being a key market for them, with a solid subscriber base, they are bound to follow the terms of contract at this point of time. Hotstar or Disney+ Hotstar does not have a strong presence in the overseas belt where the film is releasing theatrically. Until and unless, they amend or rescind the contract, a theatrical release won’t happen.”

What are your thoughts on this whole situation? Let us know in the comments section.

Laxmii will start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from November 9, 2020.

