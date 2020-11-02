Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani are busy promoting their upcoming movie Laxmii. Fans are so excited for the release that they cannot keep their calm. Well, actors do a lot of things to grabs fans attention while promoting their movies. Well, it looks like Khiladi Kumar has done the same and he may have spilt some beans about his leading lady’s relationship with Sidharth Malhotra.

Ahead of the film’s release, the duo recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. While on the comedy show, Kiara was hailed by Kapil Sharma for bagging big projects, multiple films and doing endorsements. While praising her for being so busy, Kapil also asked the actress if she ever plans on dating anyone or is there a boyfriend in the picture. Even though the actresses’ blush was unmissable, but what caught all our attention was what Akshay replied.

Kiara Advani laughed and fumbled at Kapil Sharma’s question before answering it. She then goes on to say that the only time she will talk about her relationship and personal life is when she gets married. However, Akshay Kumar kept on giggling the entire time. Sitting next to the actress, he said, “This answer I want to know.”

Kiara Advani then goes on to say, “Whenever I talk about my personal life, it will be when I’m married.”Akshay Kumar couldn’t stop grinning and then dropped a big hint. Kapil said, “Let’s clap for the guy who will get married to you. We can only send you good wishes for now.” To this, Akshay hinted at her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra and indulged in some wordplay as he said, “Ye badi Siddhanto wali ladki hai (She is a girl who leads by principle).” Check out the video below:

Now Now! Did it ring a bell? Did Akshay indirectly mean Sidharth by using the word Siddhant in his statement? What do you guys think?

Well, after Akshay Kumar’s statement we are sure fans re just waiting for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra to open up about their relationship.

