Mukesh Khanna has been quite openly expressing his opinions lately. The Mahabharat actor recently spoke about the #MeToo movement that divided social media in no time. Apart from that, he had been indulged in a controversy over The Kapil Sharma Show. Looks like the bad blood continues.

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Mukesh and spoke to him about the TKSS row. If one remembers, recently the Mahabharat cast appeared on the comedy show but one person missing was the Shaktimaan actor. He later expressed his disappointment and even called the show vulgar.

Reacting to it all, Kapil Sharma had said that his team channels all their energy in spreading positivity. And that is what they would like to continue doing rather than focusing on these statements. Now, Mukesh Khanna is reacting to the comment.

Mukesh Khanna said, “It’s totally an eyewash. Whatever he said is not an answer to what I raised. I said ashleelta hai, double meaning dialogues hai, aurato ki dress me mard log kyu aate hai? It is in a bad taste. Below the belt question answers hote hai. Logo ki izzat bigadte hai. It is a kuwadta bhara show. He answered after long, bich me to dusre bhi ghus gaye the. Gajendra Chauhan ji ne taang dali, kaafi daat bhi khayi mujhse.”

The Mahabharat actor further slammed Kapil Sharma for his answer. He continued, “Inhone jab jawaab diya, inhone ne kaha hi hum toh muskurahat baat rahe hai. Maine ek jawab dia, ‘muskurahat baato bhaiya, sabse bada punya hai duniya me kisiko hasana.’ Usse achi chiz hai kya? Lekin baat ho rahi hai tareeke ki. Aaplog uski baat hi nai karte. His answer never said, ki ‘haa humlog toh kuch bhi kar sakte hai.’ Raste me koi kapde utarke nachega toh log toh hasenge, par kya usko comedy ka naam doge? Ho sakta hai aap usko jail me daal de, ashleelta ke arop me.”

“Aapka comedy baatne ka tarika sahi hai ya nai, uske bare me mujhe answer do. Aapka program ashleel hai ya nai, uska jawab do? Ye bhi add kar diya ki hum toh COVID ke itne hard time pe muskurahat baatne ka try kar rahe hai. Par sahib, ye aap pichle 6 saalo se kar rahe hai. So don’t say that. I am talking about that format of your problem. Mujhe pasand nahi aaya uska jawaab,” concluded Mukesh Khanna.

