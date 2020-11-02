Shah Rukh Khan is the Badshah of Bollywood, and no one can take that tag away from him. King Khan is known for his romance, charisma and of course that killer smile. While we all have seen him play different variations of a man madly in love, the don, or be it a dwarf living his life larger than life, did you know, the superstar has even played a homosexual character? Read on to know more as we tell you an interesting anecdote on his birthday.

Shah Rukh’s acting career also includes a fair share of theatre. The actor has worked in some big plays that have had a glorious run. In one of the plays titled Black Comedy, the actor even played a homosexual character back when the conversation around the topic was not even in trend.

Not many details about the play or the character are known to many, but Shah Rukh Khan himself had once spoken about the same. As per Latestly, the actor spoke how some of his best performances were on stage. He even expressed that he is the best on stage.

“I have done a lot of good work in the theatre. In fact, I think I am best on stage. I have done a play called Black Comedy where I play a homosexual. I did a small role in Whose Life Is It Anyway? My favourite is Old King Cole. I wish I could still do theatre,” Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, King Khan’s next project after Zero has been the biggest mystery for his fans. There have been numerous projects that he is speculated to be part of. The loudest buzz is for the Atlee Kumar directorial, Rajkumar Hirani’s next and Pathan.

As for the latter, it also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The film is a Yash Raj productions project and is said to be a part of their 50-year celebration. The buzz is that Shah Rukh will begin shooting for the film this month in the country itself. Deepika and John will not be joining the actor in the first schedule.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will be shot in foreign location next year, and Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will join Shah Rukh Khan then.

