Today is Shah Rukh Khan’s 55th birthday and fans are beyond elated. There have been mini celebrations on-going across the world. Although there will be no crowd near his house, Mannat, owing to the pandemic – wishes are pouring in enormous amounts already. On this special day, we bring to you an unknown trivia of the superstar and his wife, Gauri Khan.

We know that SRK and Gauri make an adorable pair together. The couple tied the knot back in 1991 and have been stronger than ever with every passing year. They’re blessed with 3 children – Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. Despite all that, do you know that Shah Rukh addresses his wife as ‘Bhabhi’ every time they’re in Delhi?

Well, the reason is hilarious. The history goes back to the time when Shah Rukh Khan was in his growing years and wanted to show off that he was dating alike any kid of that age. He opened up all about it on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2016. SRK began, “Main Green Park mein tha. Maine ek girlfriend banayi thi nayi nayi. Girlfriend kya thi, Delhi wale jaise bolte hai girlfriend. Kuch nahi thi, aise hi saath main ghoom rahi thi bechari ladki (I was in Green Park. I had just made a new girlfriend. She was not actually a girlfriend, just a poor girl who was roaming with me).”

Shah Rukh Khan further revealed that he and the girl were surrounded by a group of rowdy boys. “Ek ne mere ko rok liya, bola ki ‘Yeh kaun hai?’ Main thoda St Columba’s School ka tha, maine kaha, ‘She’s my girlfriend’. He said, ‘Girlfriend nahi hai, teri bhabhi hai’ (One of them stopped me and asked, ‘Who is she?’ I went to St Columba’s School, so I confidently said, ‘She is my girlfriend.’ The boy said, ‘She is not your girlfriend, she is your sister-in-law’).”

What happened next? “Girlfriend ka friend khatam nahi hua do koot koot ke maare unhone mujhe. Ek ke haath main na kulhadh tha, kulhadh de ke maara mere muh pe. Ab yeh zamana aa gaya hai main biwi ke saath bhi Delhi mein nikalta hoon aur koi poochta hai kaun hai toh main kehta hoon meri bhabhi hai”

(I could barely complete the word ‘girlfriend’ and they beat me up. One had a clay cup in his hand, he threw that on my face. Even now, I am so scared that even if I step out with my wife in Delhi and someone asks who she is, I say that she is my sister-in-law).

That indeed is hilarious, isn’t it? But we’re sure SRK has nothing to be scared of anymore, given his huge fame. So probably he should stop addressing Gauri Khan as his sister-in-law now!

