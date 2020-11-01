When Shah Rukh Khan Removed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan From As Many As FIVE Films Without Any Explanation – PAST TENSE(D)

Shah Rukh Khan is a superstar, and the same is the case with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. But there was a time when the duo was still in the run to prove themselves as ace actors in the Industry. The duo first collaborated together on Josh (2000). Their association continued with Devdas, Mohabbatein amongst others. But there was a time when things went upside down.

It was back in the 2000s when SRK removed Aishwarya from as many as 5 films. One of them remained to be Veer-Zaara. The most shocking part remained the fact that the Pathan actor gave no explanation whatsoever. The actress opened up all about it in a conversation with Simi Garewal’s Rendezvous.

When asked about the entire mishappen with Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said, “How can I have the answer to that? Yes, at the time, there was talk of a couple of films that we would be working in together. And then, suddenly they weren’t happening, without any explanation whatsoever. I have never had the answer to why.”

Asked about how she felt on being removed from 5 big projects, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan answered, “See, at the time, when you have no explanation, you’re obviously completely taken aback, and confused, and hurt. You wonder about it.”

When asked if she ever questioned Shah Rukh Khan about it, the actress answered, “It’s not in my nature to. If a person feels a need to explain it, they will. If they never did, they never intend to. So, it’s not in my nature to get into questioning what and why. Probably within myself, but I wouldn’t go up to a person and ask why. By the grace of God, I’m not defined by the other.”

If one remembers, Shah Rukh Khan in a 2003 interview confessed that he apologized to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the same. In a conversation with India Today, SRK said, “To start a project with someone and then change her for no fault of hers is very difficult. It is very sad as Ash is a good friend. Personally, I think I did wrong. But as a producer it made sense. I apologised to Ash.”

