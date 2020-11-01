Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: After Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill Enters Salman Khan’s Show! WATCH

The most talked-about contestant Shehnaaz Gill of the last season has finally made her appearance in Bigg Boss 14 as a guest to add some extra dose of entertainment, cuteness, and fun on the show. Now fans are doing a happy dance as they were eagerly waiting for the ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’ to steal the limelight.

Advertisement

Shehnaaz will now make an appearance in the show and will be seen interacting with the housemates as well as host Salman Khan in today’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode. A promo was released recently that showed the Punjabi singer was seen in her flavour, asking host Salman why he hasn’t matched his outfit with her and also told him “I love you..in a positive way.”

Advertisement

The channel shared the promo on Twitter with the caption, “I love you, positive wala” @ishehnaaz_gill is back in the @BiggBoss house.” Shehnaaz Gill also shared the promo on her Twitter handle and wrote, “It’s okay kar diya… #BB14 ke weekend ke Vaar par aa rahi hoon apna swag lekar!”

As seen in the video, Shehnaaz Gill brings a huge smile to everyone’s faces with her innocent and endearing nature. After stepping into the house, she greeted everyone with a warm smile and a big ‘Hello’. The contestants also welcomed her with open arms.

Even Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan couldn’t stop smiling with Shehnaaz Gill’s entry in the house. She even asked the host as to why he hasn’t matched his outfit with her. To which, he cutely replied, ‘Sorry, I couldn’t’. For the unversed, in Bigg Boss 13, both the Punjabi singer and Salman share a warm camaraderie and are quite fond of each other.

Interestingly, the promo has also shown Shehnaaz offering a ‘new normal hug’ to Salman Khan. It seems the gorgeous actress and singer has come to the show, to promote her upcoming song with Arjun Kanungo ‘Wada Hai.’

While it was treated to watch their cute banter, fans couldn’t contain their excitement and began praising the pure bond between Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill after the promo was released. They began to comment that they have missed the duo’s cute moments during the Weekend Ka Vaar and were excited to watch them interact again. Soon #SalNaaz began trending on the internet.

She isn’t the only contestant of the previous season to appear on the show. Sidharth Shukla from season 13 was a part of the show for 2 weeks. The actor, along with Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan were the Toofani Seniors inside the house.

Are you excited for Shehnaaz’s entry in BB 14? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Nia Sharma Sends Special Birthday Wish For Ishq Mein Marjawan Co-Star Arjun Bijlani, Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube