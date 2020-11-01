As life is getting back to normal after the outbreak of coronavirus, we see the number of positive cases rising in the country. Every day we hear the news of an actor and politician testing positive for the virus. Recently, Indian politician Ramdas Athawale tested positive for the virus and after which we hear the news of another politician and former actor Smriti Irani announcing that she is tested positive for the virus. Smriti Irani is currently Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development. She became a household name after playing Tulsi in Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Advertisement

On 28th October, Smriti Irani took to Twitter and wrote, “It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here’s me keeping it simple — I’ve tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest.”

Advertisement

After Smriti’s tweet, her followers and fans started praying for her speedy recovery. Her best friend Ekta Kapoor also took to Instagram and uploaded a lovely photo with her in her stories and wrote, “My bestie pls kick corona out.” Have a look at Ekta’s story here.

It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here’s me keeping it simple — I’ve tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest 🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 28, 2020

Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapoor’s friendship is not hidden from anyone. They are best friends since Ekta offered her the lead role in Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The show became a big hit and over the years, Ekta and Smriti’s friendship has also become strong.

Meanwhile, after one day of Smriti’s announcement about the virus, the politician shared a meme on her Instagram about falling sick. The meme read, “I’m so offended when my body decides to be sick. Like I gave you a vegetable last week. How dare you?” In the caption, she wrote, “Just when I started having my veggie …have #covid…will fight back #dogazdoori #maskhaizaroori.” Have a look at her post here.

Koimoi hopes for Smriti Irani’s speedy recovery. What are your views on Ekta Kapoor’s sweetest gesture for her? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: EXCLUSIVE! Mukesh Khanna On Commercialisation In Bollywood: “Public Bolegi P*rno Dikhao, Aap Dikhaoge?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube