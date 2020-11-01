Suhana Khan As Ariana Grande & Sonam Kapoor As Marilyn Monroe, Check Out Their Stunning Halloween Looks!

While it’s not majorly celebrated in India, Halloween is one of the most exciting festivals. People either dress up as someone else, but in an unconventional manner or as scary ghosts or clowns and more. Suhana Khan and Sonam Kapoor made sure to make the most of the festival. The divas dressed up as Ariana Grande and Marilyn Monroe, respectively.

Advertisement

Talking about Suhana Khan, we all know Shah Rukh Khan‘s daughter is a stunner. She’s is quite up-to-date with ongoing fashion trends and often shares pics and videos on her Instagram page. Last night, Khan shared her Halloween look as she channels her inner Ariana Grande.

Advertisement

In the pic, Suhana is wearing a white crop top and a pale yellow-green short skirt. She teamed it up with a black velvet hairband, a finger ring, bracelet and stud earrings. Her make-up was on point and will make one say ‘God, indeed is a woman!’ She captioned the pic, “Being Ariana every Halloween>>> manifestation”.

On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor dressed up as the everlasting beauty and late actress, Marilyn Monroe. She wore a deep blue bodycon dress that suited her perfectly. The actress sported a blonde wig, red bold lipstick, red nail polish and the iconic beauty spot just like Monroe had. The actress wrote a lovely caption expressing her fondness for the late actress.

“This Halloween has got me going… Oh, my Monroe! Becoming this diva was such a fun experience for me and my team. Definitely one of my fav looks I’ve recreated for Halloween, ever! 🥰😍 What do you guys think of this transformation? Comment with an emoji and paint me a picture! Huge s/o to @official_maria_asadi @carlaguler and @aamirnaveedhair for bringing this look to life with me,” wrote Sonam Kapoor.

She also shared a video of how she got into Monroe’s avatar.

Check out all the posts below:

Whose Halloween look do you like the most? Suhana Khan as Ariana Grande or Sonam Kapoor as Marilyn Monroe? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: EXCLUSIVE! Mukesh Khanna On Commercialisation In Bollywood: “Public Bolegi P*rno Dikhao, Aap Dikhaoge?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube