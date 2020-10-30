Halloween Costume Ideas: From Sonam Kapoor Ahuja To Preity Zinta, Arjun Rampal, SPOOK-UP Like These Celebs!

Halloween isn’t just around the corner, but it is tomorrow! Have you decided what you are going to become? What’s your costume, what’s your makeup?? Despite sitting at home for almost six months now, the chances we thought about a Halloween costume is zero as we weren’t sure if we would be attending a party this year.

But now, with the restrictions lessening and the chances of there, maybe, being a party tomorrow, we are here to inspire your look with some that Bollywood celebs pulled off over the years. So scroll down and check looks that you could recreate before heading to spooky town.

From Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to Arjun Rampal and Riteish Deshmukh, here are some looks that you could recreate – some with a lot and others with a little work.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The desi girl of Bollywood is a party animal and Halloween is something she celebrates. Just check out this black and orange look from Halloween 2014 Priyanka Chopra Jonas pulled off. Hats off to her firstly for incorporating the two colours mainly associated with the day and secondly for the attention she paid to the makeup and hair.

Sonam Kapoor

Halloween 2019 – Anarkali

This look of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja is something all couples can take up this Halloween.

Halloween 2018 – Addams Family

A year before heading going to a Halloween party as Anarkali, Sonam Kapoor dressed as Wednesday from the Addams Family.

Arjun Rampal

A while ago, Arjun Rampal dressed as the Joker when he attended Hrithik Roshan’s Halloween party. He was accompanied by then-wife, Mehr Jesse as Kill Bill.

Preity Zinta

In 2018, Preity Zinta dressed up with a spider on her head and we just love the look. It’s the right mix of glamour and darkness which is sure to be a hit at any Halloween party.

Swara Bhasker

Last year, Swara Bhasker attended Bhaane’s Halloween party as Frida Kahlo. Even though it’s not something scary or funny, it is surely something that you could try at a party.

Riya Sen

Halloween is incomplete with a little conjuring. In that case, Riya Sen’s look from a 2018 Halloween party is the exact thing you need. The look looks simple cause it’s the attitude that matters the most here.

Riteish Deshmukh

A couple of years ago, Riteish Deshmukh attended Hrithik Roshan’s Halloween party dressed as we guess a pirate or maybe Robin Hood – well he has an arrow in his boot.

Which look you may be creating tomorrow let us know in the comments below.

