Fatima Sana Shaikh On Being Molested At The Age Of 3 & Casting Couch: "I Have Been Told..."

In the past couple of years, a lot of Bollywood female stars have opened up facing s*xual molestation in their life. While many of them were abused in the industry, others said they faced it in the real life. Dangal & Thugs Of Hindostan actress, Fatima Sana Shaikh is the recent one to speak up.

The gorgeous actress who is all set to feature in two films i.e. Ludo & Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari this month has opened up about being molested at the age of 3. Fatima Sana Shaikh has also opened up about facing casting couch.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Fatima said, “I was molested when I was just three years old. There is a stigma around the whole s*xual abuse issue, which is why women and even don’t open up about being exploited in life. But I hope, today the world changes. There is more awareness and education about it. Pehle toh yehi kaha jaata tha that don’t speak about it. People will think about it differently.”

Talking about facing casting couch, Fatima said, “Of course, I have faced the casting couch. I have been in situations where I have been told that the only way I get the job is by having s*x. There are several times people have taken away work from me. There have also been times where I knew I was doing a film and I was replaced because of someone’s reference.”

Reportedly, Fatima Sana Shaikh was earlier being considered for Bhoot Police. However later, Katrina Kaif came on board. Talking about being replaced in the film, Fatima recently told DNA, “First it was with Fox Star Hindi and now it’s with some other production house (Ramesh Taurani’s Tips). So, that was a massive change. Things are not that bigger and I am not upset. I mean, this is how it is. People make films and want it to be the best. They cast according to their liking and it’s fine.”

Well, we wish Fatima all the luck for Ludo and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments section.

