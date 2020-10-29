Fatima Sana Shaikh On Her 2 Year Break: “You Feel Insecure, You Feel Disheartened” – EXCLUSIVE!

Fatima Sana Shaikh broke through Aamir Khan’s iconic film Dangal. The actor was later seen in Thugs Of Hindostan and is now returning to the screens after two years with Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Ludo. Fatima joined Koimoi for an exclusive conversation and spoke about the 2-year break, what went through her mind during that and how she explained it to her parents.

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is working with Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee for the first time, is excited and happy for the same. She says that the break was indeed dejecting but then she calmed herself down.

When asked about what went in her mind in these two years when she had no release, Fatima Sana Shaikh said, “You feel insecure, you feel disheartened, you feel a little dejected, but I am okay now. Phir to Corona hogaya, phir samajme aya ki ye sab kuch nhi hai. Puri duniya band hogayi hai. To jitni insecurities thi sari dabbe ke andar chaligayi. Then you are like, it’s okay, will manage. Then I had Ludo to look forward to, there was Suraj Pe Mangal I was looking forward to. So when I had work to look forward to, I became calm.”

Further, when we asked Fatima Sana Shaikh how she explained the break to her family, she said, “You tell them to calm down (laughs), nhi to parents to hote hi haina beta tum to kaam nhi kar rahe, dekho tumhara dost kitna kaam kar raha hai. Vo hota haina dusro ka bachha humesha pyaara aur achha, wahi ho raha tha mere sath. Then you tell them that there will be work. (Parents are like everyone else is working. There is this syndrome where people like others kids, I was going through that.”

Meanwhile, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is the first collaboration between the three stars. For Fatima Sana Shaikh, it is also an opportunity to work with her favourite actor Manoj Bajpayee. Talking about the same she said, “I think because the script was so tight, and the jokes were situational, so it automatically became a little easy. Both of them are very easy to work with. I am a fan of Manoj ji, I love his work. There is not one character of his that isn’t commendable. So I just used to sit there and ask him questions. Diljit on the other hand is a very sweet guy, very passionate about his music, acting. There is not one moment that he is not creating something. When you have people like them on sets, it is easy to work.”

Catch the video right below:

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film releases on November 13. For more of this fun chat, stay tuned to Koimoi.

