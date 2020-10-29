Writer-filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa, who made his directorial debut with the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl last year, has been working on a few exciting projects during the lockdown and cannot wait to make a big announcement.

“I have been working on some really exciting projects during the lockdown and really can’t wait to make the big announcement. My directorial debut, ‘Dream Girl’ received so much love from the audiences, so I am really looking forward to bringing my next film for them,” Shaandilyaa said.

Raaj Shaandilyaa says he took the pandemic in his stride and made sure to make it as productive as he could. Things that kept him bust included “reading a lot of work and finishing writing what was pending”.

“I didn’t know this time was all a human needed away from the usual city chaos. I could concentrate even better in isolation where my only motive was to come up with such scripts that would make people laugh so that whenever after all this they watch my work, the joy can come back,” Raaj Shaandilyaa said.

“After all, comedy can never go wrong,” he summed up.

