Not Ayushmann Khurrana But Sushant Singh Rajput Was Abhishek Kapoor’s First Choice For Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui?

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is a massive loss for the entire Bollywood industry. Our heart breaks to say that we will not be able to witness the magic of SSR on the silver screen anymore. He worked with many directors in his career span, but when he teamed up with director Abhishek Kapoor, the film was bound to be a hit. But, did you know for one of his upcoming films, it is Ayushmann Khurrana who will be replacing SSR.

Sushant made his big Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che which was Abhishek’s film. After that Kapoor made several films without SSR and it all proved to be a flop at the box-office. So it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the late actor was a lucky mascot for the director. Maybe that is why he had approached Sushant for his next venture too.

According to reports in Spotboye, Abhishek Kapoor’s next project Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was meant to star Sushant Singh Rajput. Right after they completed Kedarnath, the director and his leading man SSR began discussing their next project. But then God had other plans. Sushant is now no more. And with what we hear, Ayushmann Khurrana has taken over the project.

Director Abhishek Kapoor’s journey with Sushant Singh Rajput was most interesting. Kapoor launched Sushant in Hindi cinema with the cult hit Kai Po Che. But when Sushant refused to do Kapoor’s next film Fitoor, Kapoor went to Aditya Roy Kapur. Fitoor was a massive flop. Later Abhishek mended his bridges with SSR to make the hit film Kedarnath alongside Sara Ali Khan.

Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana had announced the same movie with much excitement on his Instagram page. He shared a lovely and cosy picture of himself with the lead actress Vaani Kapoor resting her head on his shoulder. Abhishek Kapoor stood beside his lead pair. The actor captioned the image as, “Next stop: My hometown Chandigarh for the first time Excited to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor’s delightful progressive love story #ChandigarhKareAashiqui. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor co-starring Vaani Kapoor.” Check out the image below:

Now the question is can Abhishek Kapoor make a hit film without his lucky mascot Sushant Singh Rajput? What do you think? Meanwhile, Ayushmann does seem like an apt choice for the part, considering he hails from Chandigarh.

