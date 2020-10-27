Popular Gujrati Actor Naresh Kanodia Passes Away Two Days After His Brother's Death

Naresh Kanodia, a popular Gujarati actor has passed away at 77 due to COVID-19 in the morning of 27th October. The actor was admitted to Ahmedabad’s UN Mehta Institute for the past four days for the treatment. He was known as Amitabh Bachchan of Gujrati film industry and has done many great films like Dukhada Khame E Dikari, Odhu To Odhu Tari Chundadi, Palavade Bandhi Preet, Pankhida O Pankhida and Maa Baap Ne Bhulsho Nahi.

Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani tweeted to express his condolences. He wrote, “His invaluable contribution to the arts will inspire the younger generation.”

ગુજરાતી ફિલ્મના સુપરસ્ટાર અને ભાજપા અગ્રણીશ્રી નરેશભાઈ કનોડિયાના દુઃખદ અવસાનથી શોકમગ્ન છું.આગવા અભિનય દ્વારા ગુજરાતી ચલચિત્રોને લોકપ્રિય બનાવી ગુજરાતીઓનું હ્રદય જીતનાર સદાબહાર અભિનેતાની ખોટ ગુજરાતને હંમેશા રહેશે.સામાજીક અને કલાક્ષેત્રે તેમનું અમૂલ્ય યોગદાન નવી પેઢીને પ્રેરણા આપશે pic.twitter.com/7lAiDtPYHx — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) October 27, 2020 Naresh Kanodia worked in over 300 Gujarati films and won the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award in 2012 to mark the centenary of Indian cinema. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to express his grief. He wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Naresh Kanodia, a veteran actor of Gujarati cinema and a former MLA. His contribution in the field of entertainment and social service will always be remembered. Consolation to the bereaved family and their huge fan base … Om Shanti !! (sic)." ગુજરાતી સિનેમાના દિગ્ગજ કલાકાર અને ભૂતપૂર્વ ધારાસભ્ય શ્રી નરેશ કનોડિયાના અવસાનથી વ્યથિત છું. મનોરંજન તથા સમાજસેવાના ક્ષેત્રે એમનું યોગદાન હંમેશા યાદ રહેશે. શોકગ્રસ્ત પરિવાર અને એમના વિશાળ ચાહકવર્ગને સાંત્વના…ઓમ શાંતિ !! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2020

Naresh Kanodia’s death came after two days of his elder brother Mahesh’s demise. He was a former BJP MP from Patan Loksabha constituency and a legendary Gujarati singer and musician. He was 83 and died following a prolonged age-related illness. Both brothers were known as the Mahesh-Naresh duo in Gujarati film industry and together shared credit for several Gujarati hit movies.

Speaking about Naresh Kanodia, he served as Karjan MLA from 2002 to 2007. His son, Hitu Kanodia, is a BJP MLA from Idar constituency. He started his career as an actor in the year 1970 from the Gujarati film Veline Avya Phool.

We offer our heartiest condolences to Naresh Kanodia and his family. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

