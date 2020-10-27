The Piku father-daughter duo Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan are leading a pack and have achieved a new feat yet again. The Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB), headed by adman Sandeep Goyal, released findings of its TIARA Research report. According to which Padukone is the most beautiful celebrity, and Big B is the most respected one. Below are all the details about the same.

Advertisement

TIARA report is a comprehensive study about Indian celebrities. It is done taking in consideration 64 attributes that include image, personality and human factors, and many others, a score is decided. The report was revealed by the organisation on Tuesday and has conferred the two leading stars with the titles.

Advertisement

Talking about Deepika Padukone, who is leading alongside Amitabh Bachchan, has scored 59.9 on the TIARA ratings. Surprisingly, Deepika has left behind Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who stands with a score 45. Cricketer Mithali Raj has been named the most beautiful sports personality and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya for Television.

Just like Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan is leading the list for the most respected stars with a score of 90. Virat Kohli has been named the most trendy sports person.

Meanwhile, the Ramleela actor has not just topped the list of most beautiful actors but also the most glamorous stars. Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor are named to have the highest glamour quotient. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are named the most glamorous couple.

Talking about the same, Sandeep Goyal as per Business Standard said, “Totally, there are over 100 data points that have been used in the analysis. This report, for the first time, provides a DNA analysis of almost every prominent celebrity in the country. More importantly, our proprietary tools allow cross-comparisons across celebrities, across attributes, across demographics, across cities, and more.”

As per Goyal, the ratings that involve celebs from Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan to Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya to Virat Kohli can be used by brands to decide on their strategy. He also said that it can be used by the banners.

What do you have to say about the TIARA report? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Neha Kakkar Wedding: Video Of Post-Wedding Rituals With Rohanpreet Singh Go VIRAL, Can You Guess Who Won?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube