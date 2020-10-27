Veteran actor Dharmendra has always entertained his fans and so do his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Apart from their solo performances, it’s always been a treat to watch the trio together. The trio’s magic has been witnessed on multiple occasions, be it Apne or Yamla Pagla Deewana.

Now, those who were eagerly waiting for trio’s reunion, there’s good news for you. Yes, the Deol trio is coming back on the big screens and the reason is none other than, Apne 2. Released in 2007, Apne was a decent success and was loved by the fans of Deols. The film even had Katrina Kaif and Shilpa Shetty in key roles.

Speaking more about Apne 2, filmmaker Anil Sharma has finalised the script for the film and Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol will be reuniting for the film. The film will be reportedly shot in Mumbai and London. It’s expected to go on floors by March or April 2021.

Are you excited to see Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in Apne 2?

Meanwhile, amidst the ongoing debate on Bollywood’s nepotism, Sunny Deol’s son too was dragged. Speaking on it, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt had said, “If a father could have made his son a star, then Sunny Deol son Karan Deol’s first film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas wouldn’t have been a flop. What did Sunny Deol do when the film did not do well?”

The Raaz director further added, “If the audience had not appreciated the performances of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, they would have never become stars. The audience is responsible for making them stars and not their fathers. There were several actors – directors who got an opportunity from their families but the audience didn’t like their work and rejected them. I believe that nepotism is a nonsense discussion that has been going on for quite a while now like many other nonsense discussions.”

Bhatt further added, “A politician’s son can be a politician, a businessman’s son can also follow in his father’s footsteps, a cricketer’s son can become a cricketer but an actor’s son can’t be an actor!. I don’t want my children to face the hardships and the struggles that I have seen. That’s the reason I work hard.”

