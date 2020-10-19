Bobby Deol Wishes His 'Brother, Father & Friend' Sunny Deol A Happy Birthday!

Deol’s are one of the most renowned families of the Bollywood Industry. Be it Dharmendra, Sunny Deol or Boby Deol, all three of them are one of the finest actors of their times. Sunny turned a year older today.

The actor has won hearts of fans with his several hits films. He is now a politician and managed to win the hearts of many with his new innings. On his special day, his brother Boby took to his social media to pen a heartfelt note. Continue reading further to have a look at the post.

Bobby Deol shared a close-up photo of Sunny Deol. The post was captioned as, ”Happy birthday to the greatest soul! A brother! A Father! A Friend! ❤️

@iamsunnydeol.” Check out the post below:

Sunny Deol looked handsome as ever in this picture posted by Bobby Deol. Sunny seems to be listening to something very carefully in the picture with a faint smile on his face. Well, this extreme close-up picture is proof that siblings can never post a good picture of you on social media.

As soon as Bobby shared the post, his fans were all praise for the star. They flooded the comments section with birthday wishes. While one user wrote, ”Happy happy birthday to sunny sir 😍😍😍😍😍😍.best badebhai of the world .we love deol brothers 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍”. Another one commented, ”Wishing u a very “*Happy Vala Birthday”* to our fav. #SunnySir …apko dher sara pyar …be happy , healthy and strong …love u so much sir …miss u lot…waiting for ur film..god bless u…enjoy ur day with ur family …love and regards ”.

Saqib Salem, Adhyayan Suman and Tushar Pandey among others too wished SunnyDeol on his birthday.

Recently, Sunny opened up about brother Bobby Deol’s 25 years on Bollywood. He said, “I always told him to be disciplined, get up early, be active and do workouts. Bob at that age was more into parties and stuff. I would discourage him from all that. He has grown up. Earlier, he used to be with me on shoot at times, my dad’s shoot also. He had groomed himself.”

We love the bond between these two Deol brothers and with this Koimoi team wishes Sunny Deol a very happy birthday.

