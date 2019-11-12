Did You Know Not Bobby Deol But This Actor Was The First Choice For Salman Khan’s Race 3

Salman Khan’s Race 3 is a matter for thesis, as despite being heavily trolled right from its trailer to actual theatrical release, the movie managed to earned a good chunk of money at the box office. Amidst the very few appreciable things of Race 3 Bobby Deol’s transformation into the muscular hunk was one but there is a catch. The role was originally written with Sidharth Malhotra in mind!

The actor was originally approached for the character played by Bobby Deol in Race 3! And now revealing what went wrong Sidharth has told Bollywood Life, “There were no creative differences. There were other things on my plate, so I couldn’t shift them around to do that film (Race 3). There was time limitation, they wanted to start the shoot immediately, and I couldn’t do it, which is why I couldn’t go ahead with the film. I know Ramesh Taurani and Salman Khan, and they are wonderful people to work with. Maybe (I will work with them) in the future, if not this.”

Speaking about the upcoming releases, Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for Marjaavaan, which is slated to release on 22nd November 2019. It also features Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh. He will also be part of Dharma Productions’ Shershah.

Meanwhile, speaking about his character in Marjaavaan, Sidharth told IANS, “I am a big fan of action heroes and our Indian action films, where the protagonist does the action with a lot of flare and style. Milap and I are big fans of Bollywood cinema of the seventies and the eighties, and through this film we pay tribute to that era. My character is larger than life, and since the film is essentially a love story, all his actions are driven by emotions. We packaged the film in present times with actions and dialogue-baazi that are retro.”

