Pulkit Samrat On Taish Arriving In Film As Well As Web Series Version: "Only Bejoy Nambiar Could Have Pulled It Off"

Come Thursday and there would be yet another film that would be arriving straight on OTT, Taish. What is further unique about this film, which was completed before lockdown, is the fact that it is the first ever offering that is arriving in the web series version as well. This means audiences would get to see a crisper film version and much in-depth and binge worthy web series version as well. This isn’t all as even the edit cut of both the versions would be different.

Advertisement

“Well, no one has ever even heard of this kind of experiment before, and only Bejoy Nambiar could have pulled it off,” says Pulkit Samrat, the leading man in Taish who is pairing up with the Wazir director for the first time ever, “He is someone who knows how to marry style with substance. He has done that before in many films. Watch out for his Solo as well, if you haven’t already.”

Advertisement

For the actor, who has primarily worked in light hearted films like Fukrey & Fukrey Returns or played a romantic hero in the likes of Sanam Re, Pulkit Samrat is glad to have one tick off his bucket list.

“When I came to Bombay, Bejoy’s name was there in the list of directors I wanted to work with. The best part was when I got to know that even he was eager to work with me. I can’t tell you my feeling at that moment. When he explained the concept of Taish to me, it was all very exciting. The story is simply smashing. There are good hooks and good characters.”

How does he look at the experiment that would be unveiled at ZEE5 in just a few days from now?

“The whole narrative of the two versions is very different,” says Pulkit Samrat, “In the web series version, the storytelling is as per the format; there is a hook at the end of every episode. The detailing of the characters is a little more. In the history of entertainment, it is for the first time ever that something is being released like this. You get an experience of a two hour film and then there is a much longer web series version as well.”

So what is his preferred choice of entertainment?

“Now that’s a trick question,” laughs Pulkit Samrat, “I would want to watch the film version first since there hasn’t been a new film for so long. Yes, so many series have been coming for so long on various OTT platforms. However a film is an experience where you look for non-stop entertainment for those two hours, be with your family and enjoy your popcorn. After I am done with it, I would then watch the series. It is always enjoyable to see some slow simmering on to the narrative, only to see a full on crescendo. That’s going to be the beauty of Taish.”

We would know for sure once Taish, which also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Harshvardhan Rane and Jim Sarbh, arrives on 29th October.

Must Read: WHOA! Dharmendra, Sunny Deol & Bobby Deol To Treat Fans With Apne 2?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube