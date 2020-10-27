It was recently when the news of Arjun Kapoor collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment for a crime drama came out. It is said that the film is based on the real-life story of the controversial Muzaffarpur shelter mass abuse that took place in 2018. As per the latest update, the film seems to have found a name and is tentatively titled Dhamaka. Below are all the details about the same.

The film that has Shah Rukh on board as the producer, is said to be a thriller. It is being helmed by Bose: Dead Or Alive filmmaker Pulkit. As per the buzz, Arjun will play the role of the investigating officer in the thriller.

If the latest report by Bollywood Hungama is anything to go by, the Arjun Kapoor starrer is now tentatively titled Dhamaka. The report says that the film is set to go on floors in February 2021. The title is in reference to the magnitude of the incident. The Muzaffarpur shelter mass abuse had left the world shocked.

Talking about the Arjun Kapoor starrer, the source said, “It’s tentatively titled Dhamaka, which signifies the impact of the news across the globe – more like a Dhamaka that it created, the shock value that it had on people at a global level due to the magnitude of the crime. However, there are some other titles in contemplation too with Dhamaka in the forefront.”

While Arjun Kapoor plays the lead and Shah Rukh Khan sits on the producer’s chair, there are not many updates about the film out yet. The release format of the film is also not revealed. Meanwhile, SRK is busy churning out content for the OTT giant Netflix.

Arjun Kapoor, apart from Dhamaka, also has a cross border love story with Rakul Preet Singh. There were reports that the two were going to start work on the film. The actor is also speculated to be a part of a few more projects. As for Shah Rukh Khan, his next film as an actor is the biggest mystery of all. Speculations have that he is a part of YRF’s Pathan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The star is also doing a Rajkumar Hirani film. He will be also seen in Atlee Kumar’s next.

