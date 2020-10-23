Arjun Kapoor Is A Real Life Hero, Turns Home Chefs Into Entrepreneurs!

Arjun Kapoor had invested in an emerging food delivery start-up, FoodCloud, sometime back with the aim to improve gender parity. He seems to have pivoted towards empowering as many people as possible to be self-reliant during the coronavirus pandemic with his business platform.

Arjun reveals, “The coronavirus pandemic has thrown extraordinary challenges at people. It is heartbreaking to see the loss of lives, the loss of employment, and I have tried to empower as many people as possible through our venture.”The actor reveals his platform has made 1000 home chefs turn into entrepreneurs during the lockdown. “We have managed to create about 1000 new food entrepreneurs from across the country on our fast-growing platform and that’s a big achievement for us because these people have become self-reliant in this stifling lockdown situation. We have always wanted people to realise their dreams through self-reliance, we have always been a vocal for a local company,” he says.

Arjun Kapoor is happy to contribute towards providing business opportunities to people even during the pandemic. He adds, “These home chefs have found economic stability by turning entrepreneurs and it gives us great joy to see them happy. They have come on board our platform and found a new way to feed their families and take care of their needs. We are proud that they have chosen us to be their vehicle of dreams.”

