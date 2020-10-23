Happy Birthday Prabhas! Did You Know? The Darling Actor Wanted To Pursue His Career In Hotel Business

23rd October is special for many reasons. One is, Mirzapur 2 has finally released and the second one is that today is the birthday of superstar Prabhas. Yes, the actor has turned 41 today and there’s a wave of celebration all across his fandom.

Advertisement

While the Darling actor was already a big name in South industry, his stint in Baahubali made him a star with PAN India appeal. As today is the day of ‘masti’ for his hardcore fans, we’ll be enlightening you with an interesting fact about Mr Perfectionist of Down South.

Advertisement

Do you know, Prabhas didn’t want to be an actor but instead had dreams of pursuing a career in hotel line? Yes, it’s hard to imagine but it’s true. Unknown to many, the actor is a big-time foodie and before entering films, he had plans of settling down in hotel business. He is a huge fan of Butter Chicken and Biryani.

Well, we can’t imagine Prabhas in a different line rather than acting and thank god, decided to choose films over a hotel business.

Wishing him a very happy birthday and we hope he continues to entertain us with his magnanimous films!

Meanwhile, fans have taken the entire nation by storm to celebrate their beloved star’s birthday. One such group of hardcore fans have erected a biggest flex ever, as per their claim, across a building.

Take a look at the video below:

#PrabhasBirthdayCelebration

*The History Created Not Only By Prabhas But Also His Fans ! The Biggest Ever Flex (20*60) In #Srikakulam History On The Occasion Of Prabhas 41st Bday Celebrations!@TrendsPrabhas@Team_Prabhas@PrabhasFanArmy#RadheShyam pic.twitter.com/xrc70giQ3k — yaswanth rebel (@yaswanthrebels1) October 22, 2020

Check out fans’ wishes for Prabhas:

“Birthday wishes to one of the most amazing person in the world!! We always love you till our last breath. We are learning a lot from you, Thanqq for inspiring us annayya.”

Birthday wishes to one of the most amazing person in the world!!

🎂🎂🎂😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️

We always love you till our last breath❤️ We are learning a lot from you, Thanqq for inspiring us annayya❤️#HappyBirthdayPrabhas || #Prabhas#PrabhasBirthdayCelebration pic.twitter.com/Uvm5STA4jm — Prabhas™ (@Prabhas_Team) October 22, 2020

“Happiest birthday greetings toyou my dear darling..!#PrabhasBirthdayCelebration #PrabhasBirthday.”

“Happy Birthday To The Darling❤Of Universe..Man Of Humble Nature nd Down To Earth In His Blood…My Biggest Inspiration…His Dedication Nd Hardwork Is Just Unmatchable Rebel Star to Pan India Star…The Biggest Star In India.. #prabhas #PrabhasBirthdayCelebration #HBDPrabhas.”

Happy Birthday To The Darling❤Of Universe..Man Of Humble Nature nd Down To Earth In His Blood💖My Biggest Inspiration😘His Dedication Nd Hardwork Is Just Unmatchable Rebel Star to Pan India Star✊The Biggest Star In India.. #prabhas #PrabhasBirthdayCelebration #HBDPrabhas pic.twitter.com/XoEekbwsoo — Chay KCK (@KCK2818) October 23, 2020

“Happy Birthday Prabhas You are a testament to the true king ..#PrabhasBirthdayCelebration.”

Happy Birthday Prabhas You are a testament to the true king ..#PrabhasBirthdayCelebration #PrabhasBirthday pic.twitter.com/ddc1Si5pHL — KN putta Raipole (@KRaipole) October 23, 2020

Must Read: Radhe Shyam: Prabhas’ Fans Can’t Keep Calm As Makers Unveil Vikramaditya’s Look!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube