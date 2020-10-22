Rajasekhar NOT Critical, Fight With COVID-19 Is Difficult But He’s Fighting Hard Informs Daughter Shivathmika Rajasekhar

Rajasekhar, who has been entertaining us with his work in Tollywood films for years now, tested COVID-19 positive last week. He took to his Twitter account to pass this information to his fans. He along with his family have been tested positive.

Since the news came out, there have been many rumours indicating that the actor is extremely critical. But his actress daughter Shivathmika Rajasekhar has taken to her social media accounts clearing the air about the same.

In a tweet she wrote, “Dear All, Nanna’s fight with covid has been difficult, yet he is fighting hard. We believe that it is your prayers love and well wishes that protect us and keep us going. I am here asking you, to pray for Nanna’s speedy recovery! With your love, he’ll come out stronger (sic).”

Shivathmika Rajasekhar also composed another tweet to thank the fans. She wrote, “I cannot thank you all enough for your love and wishes! But please know, he is not critical.. he is stable and getting better! We just need your prayers and positivity💖 Thank l you once again. Do not panic. Please do not spread fake news💜”

Fans started to pour in the suggestions she can follow for her father. A fan wrote, “Dear shivathmika. Hoping for your father’s recovery. I also want to help you with a knowledge I have regarding an energy healing called virus inhibitor field. It is an energy field that helps check the virus from replicating in our body. It worked for me.”

Another fan, wishing for his speedy recovery, tweeted, “He is the man of brave don’t worry he will come smoothly from the dangerous situation.the people prayers all ways with him.”

On Saturday, the tweet in which Rajasekhar confirmed the news read, “The news is true that Jeevitha, Kids and I have tested positive for corona and are currently being treated in the hospital. Both the kids are completely out of it, Jeevitha and I are feeling much better and will be back home soon! Thank you! (sic).”

We all pray for Rajasekhar’s speedy recovery! All of the world’s strength to his family.

