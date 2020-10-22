American-Iranian director Ramin Bahrani enjoyed working in India, and says he wants to make another film in the country soon.

The director shot his upcoming film “The White Tiger” in India. The film stars Adarsh Gourav along with Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao.

Opening up about his experience of working in India, Bahrani said: “Working in India was a tremendous experience. Aside from a small handful of people, my entire crew was local. They were talented professionals who were kind, hardworking and creative. They made ‘The White Tiger’ a better film. I can’t wait to come back and make another one.”

Based on Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, The White Tiger follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from being a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city. It is slated to release on Netflix soon.

