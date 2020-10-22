A Suitable Boy: Namit Das Sings & Composes A Song Written By His Mother

Actor Namit Das has collaborated with his mother for the first time on a song in the Mira Nair web series, A Suitable Boy.

The actor has composed and sung “The boatman song”, which features at a pivotal stage when two characters begin to fall in love. For Namit, the song is special because it has been penned by his mother, Yamini.

“It is so amazing to be part of ‘A Suitable Boy’ in more ways than one. Music has always been one of my many loves and to have the chance of making music and singing for Mira Nair’s adaptation is incredible,” said Namit, son of yesteryears’ ghazal singer Chandan Dass.

“This song became even more special to me when my mother stepped aboard to pen the lyrics. To have created the song with her for a series is a first that I will always cherish. My mother has been the loudest voice of encouragement as far as my pursuit of music is concerned. It’s awesome that we got to bond over music professionally for a series that is my dream come true. I never saw it coming,” he added.

“A Suitable Boy” follows the story of four families over a period of 18 months and centres on Mrs. Rupa Mehra’s efforts to arrange the marriage of her younger daughter, Lata, to a “suitable boy”.

Apart from composing, Namit essays the role of a suitor named Haresh Khanna.

Previously, Namit Das, who is quite excited about the upcoming web series “Mafia”, says that the psychological thriller is very different as a project from everything that he has done so far.

Namit who plays a character named Nitin on the show. He said: “I absolutely loved the setting of the cottage for the shoot. It felt like a perfect reunion spot. This is one of the most unique projects I have worked on. I can’t imagine how a household game could even turn someone’s life into a gamble like this! ‘Mafia’ is thrilling!”

