Tom Cruise is a megastar and one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. Celebrities are always under media surveillance, and the slightest mistake can cause people to scrutinize them. Cruise definitely has an overpowering personality, and he is also very private. However, several over the years claimed that Hethata had strict eye contact rules as he allegedly forbade crew and cast members from it. Recently, during a candid conversation with Shabana Azmi, internationally acclaimed Indian filmmaker Mira Nair reflected on it. Scroll below to know the deets.

Cruise is known for movies like the Mission Impossible franchise and the Top Gun series. He is known for his prowess in the action genre, and the actor is currently busy filming Mission Impossible 8. Nair is an Indian-American filmmaker in New York City who also owns a production company called Mirabai Films. Some of her most acclaimed films include The Namesake, Monsoon Wedding, and Salaam Bombay.

During a conversation with senior actress Shabana Azmi at the New York Indian Film Festival [via Indian Express], filmmaker Mira Nair spoke of Tom Cruise’s alleged ‘do not look me in the eye condition’ in his contract. As Shabana detailed how actors move away from life as they become bigger, Mira cited Tom’s alleged condition. Mira said, “Tom Cruise has in his contract that you cannot meet his eyes. You’re not allowed to look at him in the eyes.” The veteran actress asked the Monsoon Wedding maker why.

Mira Nair continued, “I don’t know! But it’s in the contract, I’m telling you. Serious. Maybe he believes that his juice will be robbed by people perhaps, let’s conserve it for the screen. I don’t know. But this is real.” Shabana Azmi, confused by it, continued how can one act opposite Tom Cruise if they are not allowed to look him in the eye?

Nair explained, “The actors and directors can (look at him). But not aam log. I’m telling you.” She then checked herself and stopped spilling any more tea. The filmmaker concluded, “Anyway, this might have changed. I shouldn’t be talking so much about somebody I’ve only just seen and not been able to see… But in any case, it is true.”

Tom Cruise’s co-star Thandie Newton once shared that the Mission Impossible star tries ‘super hard’ to be a nice person. She claimed that he is a very dominant person who takes on a lot.

On the professional front, Tom Cruise is busy filming Mission Impossible 8, which is expected to be released in the theatres in 2025.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Inside Out 2 Box Office (China): Pixar’s Animated Biggie Hits The Right Notes As It Debuts At #1, Collects Over $2 Million On Opening Day

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News