Rohit Roy is definitely one of the most talented faces of the television industry. There was a time when he was amongst the highest-paid tv actors and enjoyed a dream run. But the same didn’t translate in his filmy career. Speaking on such a poor career in the film industry, the actor isn’t shying away from admitting that he made some serious mistakes. He also speaks on how once people said that he had potential to overthrow Shah Rukh Khan.

On the small screen, Rohit enjoyed unparalleled fame with his roles in Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and Swabhimaan. Further, he did several characters which fetched him a loyal fan base. Apart from daily soaps, the actor has also been part of reality shows like Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 6. But all the fame garnered from the small screen made him arrogant. No, we aren’t saying of our mind but Rohit himself has admitted it during a recent interview.

Rohit Roy recently had an interview with Navbharat Times. While speaking of his fame from tv shows, he said, “I had become immensely famous in a very short span because of my daily soap Swabhimaan. My character of Rishabh Malhotra was as popular as Sholay’s Gabbar Singh as such a character had never been seen on Indian television before. But all that stardom got to my head and instead of working on improving my acting and other skills, I only became more arrogant.”

“I had come from a city like Ahmedabad and I went berserk after experiencing all that name, fame and stardom in Mumbai. And I do not blame anyone for it. It was all my fault,” Rohit Roy added.

Rohit even spoke on how people used to compare him with none other than Shah Rukh Khan. He said, “People even told me that I have the potential to overthrow Shah Rukh Khan. At that time, SRK’s Deewana had recently hit the theatres. Anyway, today we all know where SRK has reached in his career, and here I am, still struggling.”

Apart from tv shows, Rohit Roy is known for his performances in Kaabil and Shootout At Lokhandwala. He is also the part of upcoming multistarrer, Mumbai Saga, which has John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi as leads.

