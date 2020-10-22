Kangana Ranaut: “People Judged Me For Coming From A Remote Village”

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut claims she was judged for hailing from Himachal Pradesh in her initial days.

Kangana tweeted from her verified account on Wednesday: “Himachal has become a new favourite for film shoots as well, initially when I told people I am from Himachal people didn’t know much about it they judged me for coming from a remote village, commercially it’s a good development, let’s make it ecologically beneficial as well.”

In a separate tweet, the actress shared awareness against single-use plastics. She was reacting to a user sharing a photograph of Spiti Valley and retorted saying “insensitive, ill-mannered city brats” often litter the beautiful valley.

Kangana wrote: “Come to Himachal Pardesh but don’t throw plastic around especially single used plastic like empty bottles and chips packets, this beautiful valley can be turned in to a big dumpster just in one day if a couple of insensitive, ill-mannered city brats reach there. Please don’t.”

