Mum Bhai: Ekta Kapoor Unveils Priyank Sharma's Look & It's Promising!

After releasing the power-packed trailer of the much-awaited crime thriller Mum Bhai, content Czarina Ekta Kapoor teased ardent fans of the show with a gripping video unveiling the look of Priyank Sharma as a surprise package. With viewers already raving about the soon to release crime thriller, ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club gave them a sneak peek into the show with the release of a teaser that features Priyank Sharma.

The video builds suspense for the viewers right from the word go as they see Priyank Sharma. Adding much intrigue to the teaser, one sees the actor performing a havan in a temple. With the scene capturing everyone’s attention, Ekta took to social media and captioned the intriguing teaser by writing, “Hmmmmmmm d surprise package! Kaun hai ye naya chehra, jo aaya hai Mumbai par raaj karne? Iss power game ka yeh hai ek naya twist, wait & watch #MumBhai, streaming 6th November.”

Speaking about the teaser reveal, actor Priyank Sharma shares, “I am super excited to play a pivotal role in Mum Bhai, and I just can’t wait for the series to release. As anticipated, my character in the show is filled with a lot of suspense and mystery. I hope the Jhatka of my promo, is loved by my fans and viewers.”

Recently the makers of Mum Bhai released the character poster of Angad Bedi. The actor essays the role of a cop, Bhaskar Shetty, from the 90’s era and is all set to give an action-packed performance with all the guns and glamour. Sharing the poster o the makers worte, “Jissne poore Bombay ka cleanup karne ki thaani thi, jis se dehshat khata tha underworld, yeh tha Bhaskar Shetty aur 1996 uska waqt tha! 83 encounters kiye usne aur ab aa raha hai woh #Mum Bhai ki kahani lekar “

All set to stream on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club from 6th November, Mum Bhai is a crime drama that will dive into the Mumbai underworld. The narrative revolves around the friendship between a cop and a criminal, set in the milieu of Mumbai’s underbelly from the late eighties to early 2000.

