Actor Saqib Saleem has once delivered comedy served with the hint of perfection with his recent release Comedy Couple. The story which revolves around a couple in love and how they take to stand-up comedy together has gone down well with the critics and his fans alike.

The versatile star has already proved his diversity with delivering back to back kickass performances of two completely opposite genres of action with Crackdown and comedy with this latest story.

A leading digital platform writes, “Saqib Saleem and Shweta Basu Prasad strike impressive chemistry as Deep and Zoya, a live-in couple who also collaborate as comedians on stage. Their sets are a hit and they dream of being India’s first-ever stand-up comedy couple.”

While another websites says, “Saqib has a good comic timing and has been used brilliantly here.”

Well known film critic Joginder Tuteja declares, “OTT is a haven for talented actors @saqibsaleem & @shweta_official grab it well. As a couple truly in love, they share ‘khatti meethi’ moments that you root for them. #saqib’s strength is being plain natural. As for #Shweta, she finally plays a proper heroine role.”

Previously, Saqib Saleem revealed that he is not a great writer. He says he has been trying to write a secret set for stand-up comedy over the past five years but has never been able to complete it.

“For the last five years, I have been trying to write my secret set for stand-up comedy, which I have never been able to complete. It also has to do with the fact that I am not a great writer,” Saqib said.

The actor’s interest in stand-up comedy has increased lately because of his upcoming role in “Comedy Couple”, a rom-com co-starring Shweta Basu Prasad that is based in Gurgaon against the backdrop of the burgeoning stand-up comedy scene in the city.

“Over the past six months, I have been watching a lot of stand-up comedy. First I was watching it in general but then I started watching it for the film and I really enjoy it,” he said.

